Charges dismissed in 2015 UC groping cases

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Charges were dismissed against a man accused of groping two University of Cincinnati students off-campus, court records show.
The incidents reportedly happened on Oct. 1, 2015, and Oct. 27, 2015.
Jermale Weathington was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual imposition on Nov. 5, 2015, according to court records.
Records state that Weathington’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss on Jan. 6, 2016, which said, “Because Mr. Weathington has been held in jail in lieu of bond awaiting trial for more than 60-days, the charge must be dismissed."
The charges against Weathington were dismissed on Feb. 1, 2016, court records show.
He applied to have his record in the case expunged in Oct. 2019 and the motion was granted the following month.
