Cincinnati Zoo announces baby giraffe’s gender

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its 4-day old giraffe calf is a boy.
The calf, which does not yet have a name, weighs 131 lbs.
The zoo announced the news in a social media post Wednesday evening.
The giraffe calf was born Saturday morning to Cece, 8.
The 6-foot-tall giraffe stood up an hour following the birth and started nursing soon after.
Zoo officials say this is the seventeenth giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889.
