Cincinnati Zoo announces baby giraffe’s gender

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announces the gender of its new baby giraffe. (Source: The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
November 27, 2019 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 5:28 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its 4-day old giraffe calf is a boy.

The calf, which does not yet have a name, weighs 131 lbs.

The zoo announced the news in a social media post Wednesday evening.

The giraffe calf was born Saturday morning to Cece, 8.

The 6-foot-tall giraffe stood up an hour following the birth and started nursing soon after.

Zoo officials say this is the seventeenth giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. The PNC Festival of Lights is open nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Nov. 16 to Jan. 4.

