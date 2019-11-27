Crash halts traffic on Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash along northbound Interstate 71/75 on the Brent Spence Bridge is causing major delays Wednesday morning, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
We are checking reports two ambulances have been sent to the scene.
Traffic appears to be at a dead stop approaching the bridge along the Cut-in-the-Hill in Covington.
FOX19 NOW Traffic Reporter Rebecca Smith says delays are up to 30 minutes and extend past Fort Mitchell.
Detour around by taking eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471.
From there, you can take U.S. 50 west to reconnect with I-75 in Cincinnati.
Or, remain on I-471 as it becomes northbound I-71 in Cincinnati. Then, travel north to westbound Norwood Lateral, Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or I-275 to reach I-75.
The crash is being handled by Cincinnati police, dispatchers tell us.
We are checking with police for an update.
FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
