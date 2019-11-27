CVG wants Fiona to be a star in the sky on Frontier planes

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport wants to make Fiona a star in the sky.
Tuesday, CVG took to Twitter to campaign for Cincinnati’s darling diva hippo Fiona to become an image on the planes for Frontier Airline.
“Fiona on a Frontier plane?” CVG asked on Twitter. “Cincy Twitter, do your thing.” They even tagged the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden — otherwise known as Fiona’s home.
The low-budget airliner known for having animals on their planes retweeted CVG’s message, but it’s still unclear if that means Fiona’s famous mug will grace the skies.
