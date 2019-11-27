“Daddy hurt him:” Man pleads guilty to beating children, 2 and 3, in Dearborn County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Dearborn County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 12 years’ probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of child battery, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
Roger Dozier was charged earlier in 2019 with beating two young children in his care. The children were two and three years old at the time.
A Greendale Police officer found the children in May at the home where they lived with multiple injuries, says Deddens, including severe bruising to both sides of the face, neck, chest, stomach, legs and both sides of the buttocks.
One of the children reportedly told the officer “Daddy hurt him.”
According to Deddens, Dozier lived at the home but is not the biological father of the children.
The children were taken to High Point Health Hospital, says Deddens, then transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where it was reported they both had suffered bone fractures.
The mother of the children, Jessica Lee, reportedly told police she’d left the children in Dozier’s care the previous night. She says she noticed the injuries the following morning and confronted Dozier, who reportedly told her he “spanked them.”
Lee is also charged with counts of neglect in connection with the abuse, Deddens says. Her case is pending.
.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.