Diminishing winds but still breezy and colder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Winds have begun to subside but breezy conditions will continue through the night and for tomorrow.
With a partly to mostly cloudy sky, the breeze and chilly air your Thanksgiving Day will be seasonably chilly. The good news is that it will be dry. Black Friday will be dry and cool too.
Rain moves back into the FOX19 NOW viewing area before dawn Saturday. Look for periods or rain and mild temperatures to dominate the day with temperatures in the 50s.
Rain will continue into Sunday and mild weather will persist into Sunday afternoon. Sharply colder air arrives late Sunday and with it some snow shower activity. Snow showers will be in the area Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.