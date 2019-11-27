First Alert Weather Day: High winds on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day! Get ready to hold on to your hat, it will be a windy and gusty Wednesday afternoon as some areas will experience wind gusts of over 50 mph. We start your Wednesday off warm in the 50s and wet with rain chances tapering by 9am.
As the rain stops and the wind picks up temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by late afternoon . Winds could gust as high as 50mph this afternoon and early evening and the entire Fox 19 NOW viewing area is under a wind advisory through 9pm . Tree limbs and wires could fall causing and power outages and high-profile vehicles will have difficulty on roads.
The winds will die down by Thanksgiving morning.Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. High 45. Friday we will see rain return but not until late in the evening. High 46. Saturday we will see wet weather for much of the day. Rainfall could be heavy in spots. High 54.
Sunday we will see a few showers which could end as a light wintry mix. High 51. Then we dry it out for Monday, before another system arrives by midweek
