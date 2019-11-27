Local Ohio State Marching Band member is writing his own script

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When Ohio State takes on Michigan at noon this Saturday, Anderson High School grad Chris Lewis will be standing in the marching band section.
And when the OSU Marching Band goes out on the field during halftime, Lewis will be going with them.
“Coming down that ramp in front of a hundred-five, a hundred-ten thousand people, knowing that all eyes are on you… To come now here and be a part of it, to be living that dream is just unbelievable,” Lewis told FOX19 NOW. “Words can’t even describe what it means to me.”
Still, twenty-two years ago, what Lewis is doing now might have seemed unlikely.
Lewis was born twenty-five weeks premature with mild cerebal palsy on his right side. But he hasn’t ever let it limit him.
"It's always been a part of me,” Lewis said, “and I don't think I've ever had a moment where I'm like, 'why can't I be better?'"
Lewis played baseball growing up by catching the ball and throwing it with the same hand. He would go on to play trombone at a competitive level in high school, doing extra physical therapy to strengthen his right side.
"Even from such a young age,” Lewis explained, “I was able to take the (cerebral palsy) and be like, 'Well, if I want to do something, why can't I?' Who is going to tell me I'm able to do it if I can feasibly find a way. And, from then on, it was like, 'I want to do this.'"
Then he went to Ohio State, where he tried out for the marching band his freshman year—and didn’t make it.
He would try out again as a sophomore, and again as a junior.
It was only as a senior, on his fourth try, that he became what he always dreamed he could be. Now he spends his Saturdays in the fall helping the OSU Marching Band script Ohio in the Horseshoe.
And when OSU travels to Ann Arbor for the most storied match-up in all of college football, Lewis will be there too.
