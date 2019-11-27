Rain, crashes overnight as holiday travel begins

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain is crossing the Tri-State Wednesday morning with multiple crashes reported on area highways as holiday travel begins.
A crash involving two semis and a vehicle blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 near the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway about 2:45 a.m.
All lanes reopened except the left one. Crews left that closed due to high water and cleared the drains.
Elsewhere on I-75 in Hamilton County, a sedan wrecked across the middle two lanes of southbound I-75 before the Mitchell Avenue exit, leaving its front fender ripped off the car and on the highway.
Traffic was able to get by in the far right lane just before 3 a.m.
Several accidents also were occurred across the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky, dispatchers said.
Covington police said they responded to three crashes alone after midnight on the northbound side of the Cut-in-the-Hill.
That included a vehicle off the side of northbound I-71/75 between the Kyles Lane and 5th Street exits, they said.
Then, a semi became disabled on the southbound side of the Cut-in-the-Hill.
No injuries were reported, according to Covington police.
While the cause of the crashes remain under investigation, police said accidents on the Cut-in-the-Hill are historically caused by speed and wet roads.
They advise drivers to “Slow down, take your time, give yourself extra space. Drive to arrive.”
