Visual breakdown of what caused the partial collapse at downtown Cincinnati building

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati law enforcement and Turner Construction have all attributed the partial collapse to heavy, wet cement poured on the floor above the construction workers.
However, for those not in the construction business, it can be difficult to understand how the a regular task such as pouring cement can cause a building to break down.
FOX19 NOW media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer created a video graphic to explain what happened.
The collapse at the construction site on 4th Street between Race and Elm Streets happened at 1 p.m. Monday.
Officials say most of the workers were on the sixth floor when concrete being poured on the seventh floor became too heavy and caused the roof to collapse.
According to the Enquirer graphic, the seventh floor where concrete was poured was a ‘temporary floor form’ set up as a ‘work system’ made of wood and other materials. Reinforcing metal rebar is laid on top of the temporary floor and concrete is poured around the rebar and onto the temporary floor.
They say that floor is supported underneath by shoring, which are temporary structures that reinforce the new floor from below.
The Enquirer says Preston Todd Delph, the worker killed in the collapse, was on the sixth floor, watching for any concrete seeping and visually monitoring the temporary shoring system.
The seventh floor gave way, sending debris down onto the sixth floor below, they say.
Gateway Concrete Forming confirmed Delph was one of their employees.
Turner Construction said Monday four workers were injured, but all have been treated and released from hospitals.
At least two of the construction workers were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and one went to Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said.
