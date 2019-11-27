Wind Advisory: Gusts up to 55 mph

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State until 9 p.m.
Winds are already blowing up to 30 mph in some areas. Much gustier winds are expected to blow up to 55 mph.
That will toss around unsecured objects such as inflatable yard decorations. You’ll want to secure those.
Tree limbs also could be blown down, resulting in some power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if you drive a high profile vehicle such a semi or large trailer.
Otherwise, we are starting your Wednesday off with warm temperatures in the 50s.
Rain is crossing the region, but that should taper by 9 a.m.
As the rain stops and the wind picks up, temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by late afternoon.
Winds will begin to pick up his afternoon and carry right on into early evening, gusting more than 40 mph.
The winds are expected to die down by Thanksgiving morning.
The morning low will be 32 degrees.
Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 45.
For those of you heading out to the stores overnight to snag Black Friday deals, it will be dry but cool with temperatures in the low 30s.
We could see rain return on Friday, but not until late in the evening. The high will make it to 46 degrees.
Rain will stick around most of Saturday as temperatures warm into the low 50s.
A few showers will stick around Sunday, but it will be mostly sunny. The high will push again into the low 50s.
Later, as evening approaches, we could see some showers mix with a bit of snow.
The overnight low will fall to 34 degrees.
