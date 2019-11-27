18-year-old indicted in shooting near Northwest High School that killed 1, injured another

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment Wednesday for the teen accused of killing one man and injuring a juvenile in a shooting near Northwest High School.
Brian Holmes, 18, is indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault for the shooting death of Rashad Shahid, 25, and the shooting injury of a Dante Walker.
If convicted of all charges, Holmes faces the possibility of life in prison.
The shooting happened in the area of Newmarket and Butterwick Drives Thursday at 2:50 p.m.
Northwest High School confirmed the victim, who police say is Shahid, was a 2012 graduate of their school.
Another victim, Dante Walker, was wounded and taken to the hospital. School officials say one of their students, who FOX19 NOW has learned is Walker, is a current student and has non-life threatening injuries.
Colerain Township police say the shooting began as a fight over one of the Walker’s sister.
Friday, Bond was set at $1.5 million for Holmes.
The second suspect, Jamar Flagg, 17, of Colerain Township, is held without bond at the county’s juvenile detention facility in Mt. Auburn.
Northwest High school says the suspect who possessed the gun, who FOX19 NOW has learned is Holmes, was not an NWHS student.
The school also confirmed another current student was involved in the shooting, who FOX19 NOW has learned is Flagg.
Deters says Holmes and Flagg crossed paths with Shahid and Walker after school when Holmes pulled out a gun and began shooting. Everyone fled the scene, Deters says.
He says Shahid was found dead in a car on Waycross Avenue and Walker, who was found shot in the arm, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.
Colerain police found Holmes and Flagg in the backyard of a home on Grant Avenue close to the high school, Deters says. Police also found a .45 caliber gun in the area.
“A man is dead over a high school argument. The total disregard for human life is horrifying,” Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenried said.
Flagg is scheduled to a pretrial hearing Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Court of Common Please Judge John Williams.
