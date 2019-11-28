Another cool and cloudy day before rain arrives

Rain will begin to move in overnight Friday and continue through much of the day Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible too. Rainfall totals cloud be as much as two inches in spots with 1.50″-1.75″ most likely. Sunday the temperatures will actually fall from near 50 in the morning to the upper 30s by the afternoon. Rain could end as a rain/snow mix Monday morning. A few flurries linger Tuesday before we see drier weather Wednesday.