A dry couple of days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a windy day Wednesday, we get a chance to dry out both Thursday and Friday before another weather system impacts the tri-state.
Expect a good deal of cloud cover Thanksgiving with temps in the mid-40′s.
More clouds will linger through Friday with highs in the mid-40′s once again, but our next weather maker will make an entrance late Friday night and stick around all weekend long.
Rain will be the dominant weather feature both Saturday and Sunday, although Sunday looks a bit drier than Saturday. High temps on Saturday will wander into the upper-40′s, while Sunday will see low-50′s.
Colder air returns to start the upcoming week.
