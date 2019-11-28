Man holds gun to Lyft driver’s head, steals cash and other items, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a Lyft customer whom they say put a gun to the head of a Lyft driver and stole other items.
It happened around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gilbert Avenue.
Police say the suspect also stole items such as cash, a cell phone, and an identification card.
The driver was not harmed.
Officers say the suspect is male, about 25 years old, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 140 pounds. He was wearing a red and white sweatsuit and was armed with an unknown type of handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
