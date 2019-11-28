Man holds gun to Lyft driver’s head, steals cash and other items, police say

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery.
By Natalya Daoud | November 28, 2019 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 9:58 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a Lyft customer whom they say put a gun to the head of a Lyft driver and stole other items.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Police say the suspect also stole items such as cash, a cell phone, and an identification card.

The driver was not harmed.

Officers say the suspect is male, about 25 years old, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 140 pounds. He was wearing a red and white sweatsuit and was armed with an unknown type of handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

