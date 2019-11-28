Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Springdale Township

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was shot and another person was assaulted in Springdale Wednesday night, according to Springdale Assistant Chief Tom Wells.
The man who was shot was reportedly taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:30.
The two victims were sitting in a car when it happened, Wells says. Afterwards the car rolled forward onto the sidewalk, where it remains.
Springdale Police and Fire responded to the scene at 975 Chesterdale Drive.
Wells says there are three suspects in the shooting. He describes them as wearing dark clothing.
Investigators remain on the scene.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
