Arrests made after 2 Cincinnati officers knocked unconscious

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people have been arrested after two Cincinnati police officers were knocked unconscious while responding to a report of family trouble, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils.
The officers were dispatched to the 2400 block Nottingham road around 7 a.m. where they were assaulted.
Police said upon arriving, the officers encountered 26-year-old Derrick Owens Jr. and while attempted to arrest him, he and 26-year-old Shaunice Dickerson began resisting arrest.
According to police, after a six minute struggle, during which Owens grabbed an officer’s Taser, both suspects were placed in custody.
Both officers were transported by ambulance to University Hospital, Hils said.
A female officer suffered a broken nose and a male officer had a head injury, but Hils said they both should be released from the hospital later Friday.
Owens Jr. was transported to UC Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. He was charged with felonious assault on a police officer, robbery, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Dickerson was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
They are both being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
