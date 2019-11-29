1 dead, 1 critically injured in downtown shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person is dead and is critically injured after a shooting happened in downtown early Friday morning.
Police say they got the call around midnight about a shooting at the Chalet bar.
While they were there, they heard gunshots about a block away on Ninth and Elm streets.
The two victims are males in their 20s, but officers are not sure if they were involved in the shooting or if they were innocent bystanders.
Officers say both victims were taken to a nearby hospital by people.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
