1 injured in Westwood shooting

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) -One victim arrived at a nearby hospital after a shooting happened on Queen City Avenue early Friday morning, police say.
Officers say they were called to the Queen City Lounge at around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, the victims were no where to be found.
A witness tells us it started with a dispute inside the bar. Someone drove the victim to a nearby hospital. No word on how serious the injuries may be, and police have not released any information on a suspect.
They are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.