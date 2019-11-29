1 injured in Westwood shooting

1 injured in Westwood shooting
One person is injured after a shooting happened in Westwood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Natalya Daoud and Mike Schell | November 29, 2019 at 7:10 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 7:10 AM

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) -One victim arrived at a nearby hospital after a shooting happened on Queen City Avenue early Friday morning, police say.

Officers say they were called to the Queen City Lounge at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, the victims were no where to be found.

A witness tells us it started with a dispute inside the bar. Someone drove the victim to a nearby hospital. No word on how serious the injuries may be, and police have not released any information on a suspect.

They are still investigating.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.