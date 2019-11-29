Rain headed to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Our next weather-maker is taking shape across the central plains and it will bring rain late Friday night, Saturday, and into Sunday.
Aside from a few sprinkles Friday morning, skies will be cloudy and will remain that way into the afternoon. Expect high temps inthe low to mid 40′s.
Rain will pick up Friday night, and Saturday will see periods of rain. A rumble of thunder isn’t out of the questions, but temps will remain on the cool side climbing to near 50 degrees by 12am Sunday.
As the low pressure system pulls east, colder air will be drawn into the region.Early Sunday morning will see temps in the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees, but by late afternoon temps will have fallen back into the low 40′s. This whole system ends as a light mix on Monday morning before ending.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
