Saturday will be wet and stormy at times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems like a long time since we’ve seen the sun (it was Wednesday) and tomorrow doesn’t hold much promise. This evening will be dry with cloudy skies. Rain will begin to move in after midnight and continue through much of the day Saturday. A strong cold front will bring a big warm-up ahead of the front. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 50s by Saturday evening. Rain will end early Sunday morning with as much as 1.50″ possible in spots. Most will see around an inch.