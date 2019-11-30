Berry peach cobbler recipe from Southern Grace Cincy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -It is time to start thinking about what to serve for Christmas and a homemade berry peach cobbler from Southern Grace Cincy is the perfect light dessert to eat after a very filling Christmas dinner.
Ingredients
- Fresh blueberries and peaches
- Butter
- Natural spices
- Vanilla extract
- Buttery flaky crust
Method
- Cook the fresh fruits on medium to high heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Stir until it simmers.
- Bake the dough until it turns brown to get a flaky crust
- Pour the fruits on top of the dough
