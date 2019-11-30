Berry peach cobbler recipe from Southern Grace Cincy

November 30, 2019 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 12:40 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -It is time to start thinking about what to serve for Christmas and a homemade berry peach cobbler from Southern Grace Cincy is the perfect light dessert to eat after a very filling Christmas dinner.

Ingredients

  • Fresh blueberries and peaches
  • Butter
  • Natural spices
  • Vanilla extract
  • Buttery flaky crust

Method

  • Cook the fresh fruits on medium to high heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Stir until it simmers.
  • Bake the dough until it turns brown to get a flaky crust
  • Pour the fruits on top of the dough

