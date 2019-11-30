Buckeyes defeat Michigan to complete perfect regular season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX19) - Top ranked Ohio State dismantled 13th ranked Michigan 56-27 Saturday to win an eighth straight game over their rival.
The Buckeyes have won 17 of the last 19 in the series and have won five of the last six meetings by double digits in what has been a lopsided series over the last two decades.
J.K. Dobbins carried the Buckeyes with 260 total yards, 211 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Justin Fields completed 14 of 25 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.
Garrett Wilson led all receivers with three catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State has scored 118 points over the last two years on Michigan’s defense, with Saturday’s loss dropping Jim Harbaugh to 0-5 in the rivalry as head coach of the Wolverines.
No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) will face the winner of No. 8 Minnesota and No. 12 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship next Saturday night in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. You can watch it on FOX19 NOW.
