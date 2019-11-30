Car catches fire at Sycamore Township gas station

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman’s car caught fire Friday evening at the BP station in the 8000 block of Montgomery Road, according to the Sycamore Township Fire Department.
The woman pulled into the gas station because her car was having problems, Capt. Jeff Newman told FOX19 NOW.
At the station, the car reportedly backfired, then caught on fire.
The woman was able to get out of the car unharmed, Newman said, and no one else was hurt.
Sycamore Township firefighters responded to the scene at 5:15 p.m. They were able to put out the fire before it spread to the building.
Newman advised if you’re having car problems, it might not be the best idea to pull next to a gas pump at a gas station.
Petroleum, it should be noted, is highly flammable—even the British kind.
