Entertainment district allowing alcohol on sidewalks opens in NKY

BELLEVUE, Ky. (FOX19) - A new entertainment district opened in Bellevue Friday that allows patrons to walk along a designated area on Fairfield Avenue with alcoholic beverages.
“It brought a lot of excitement. That was the whole purpose of this to build excitement for our district here," Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves said. “You have to stand out from the rest of the crowd and this is one way that we can.”
Visitors shopping or dining can now openly carry alcoholic drinks while they walk outside along Fairfield Avenue.
The Entertainment District extends from the Dayton, Kentucky line to the Covington city line.
Anyone wanting to carry a drink must purchase a reusable cup costing 50 cents from a participating business in the district. The alcohol must also be purchased from a licensed vendor within the district.
There have been some concerns about allowing people to drink alcohol along the strip, but Mayor Cleves said that the rules will be strictly enforced.
“There’s only been two complaints like that, but to answer them," Cleves said. “We first checked with the districts that have it so we checked with about for other districts that have been doing it a while. Not one of them said it leads to more crime.”
He said that they have already noticed that is has led to more business.
"People seem really excited. We've already seen quite an influx in business so the more bodies we can get in the space the happier we are so I think it's good," said Katie Reeder, who is an active owner of the Fairfield Market.
The Bellevue Entertainment District current hours will operate from noon until 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cleves said if it goes well they will consider extending the days and time.
