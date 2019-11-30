Rain and thunder today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain is in today’s forecast with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. A warm front lifting northward will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 50s overnight.
Showers will begin to taper off tomorrow morning. However, tomorrow night into Monday morning, a wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area.
Slick roads are expected on Monday. Especially on bridges and overpasses. Dry weather and cooler temperatures are on the way for most of next week.
