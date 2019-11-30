Showers end tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warm front will approach the region this evening and temps by early Sunday morning should start off in the low 50’s.
Through the day however, we can expect a slow fall in temps, with showers redeveloping into Sunday afternoon. By 5 p.m. or so, temps will be down to near 40 degrees, and will continue to fall into the mid 30′s by Monday morning.
As this weather system moves off on Monday morning, there may be a light mix of rain and snow with temps near 34 degrees, but by Monday afternoon we should recover into the low 40’s under mostly cloudy skies.
The period from Tuesday through Thursday looks dry with increasing sunshine and temps slowly warming into the upper 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.