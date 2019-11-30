4th Street to remain closed between Race and Elm streets

By Erin Couch | November 30, 2019 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 7:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Part of Fourth Street downtown originally set to reopen Saturday will remain closed into the beginning of this week, city officials said in a recent tweet.

The Cincinnati Department of Transportation said Fourth Street between Race and Elm streets will not reopen until Tuesday.

Fourth Street’s closure comes after a partial building collapse on Monday that resulted in the injuries of four construction workers and the death of a fifth.

There were multiple street closures as a result of the collapse and the effort to find a missing construction worker. Metro routes were also affected.

