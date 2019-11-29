Wet weather and rumbles of thunder in the Saturday forecast

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re beginning to see rain in parts of western and central Kentucky. That rain is all moving toward the Tri-State during the overnight hours. A strong cold front will bring a big warm-up ahead of the front. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 50s by Saturday evening. Rain will end early Sunday morning with as much as 1.0″ possible in spots.
As the cold front moves east, temperatures will fall through the day Sunday ending in the upper 30s. That will allow the rain to end as a rain and snow mix Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Roads will remain wet as the ice and snow should be very light (up to 1″ of snow, mostly melting on contact). Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43.
Skies will clear Tuesday with a high of 42. We will remain dry through the end of the workweek with highs warming into the upper 40s by Friday evening.
