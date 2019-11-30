114-year-old Charlotte, N.C. woman is now oldest living American

WBTV spoke with Ford and her family on several occasions over the years, and in 2018, while researching her exact year of birth with her family, a WBTV reporter came across census data that might indicate Ford, who was born Hester McCardell, might have actually been born in 1904. A census recording from April 28, 1910, lists Hester as 5 years old, meaning she could have been born in 1904.