The Food Hussy’s Copycat Thanksgiving leftover sandwich

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people have much leftover Thanksgiving food. This Thanksgiving leftover sandwich is similar to the one at Taste of Belgium. It is also the perfect way to get rid of some of that food as well as enjoy Thanksgiving all over again.
Ingredients
- 4 slices Cranberry Swirl Bread or 2 Pumpkin Spice Bagels
- 4-5 slices leftover turkey
- 1/4 cup cranberry sauce
- 3 oz Boursin cheese
- 1/2 cup baby spinach
Instructions
- Toast bread or bagels
- Layer bread with turkey, cranberry sauce and spinach on bottom piece of break/bagel
- Spread Boursin cheese in thick layer on top piece of bread/bagel
- Sandwich it up
Notes
- You can substitute cream cheese or goat cheese if you do not not have Boursin
- You can use any kind of delicate greens such as arugula, baby spinach, or spring greens-avoid iceberg and/or romaine
