How to make Graeter’s Noel Sundae

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christmas is right around the corner and Graeter’s Ice Cream has created a Noel Sundae. It features one of their seasonal flavors, Peppermint Stick along with hot fudge and crushed peppermint candy.
Noel Sundae Ingredients:
- Chocolate brownie (store bought or homemade!)
- 1 Pint of Graeter’s Peppermint Stick Ice Cream
- Whipped cream
- Hot fudge
- Crushed peppermint candy
- Dessert bowls
Directions:
- Place the chocolate brownie in a dessert bowl. Pour a ½ ladle of hot fudge into the center of the cake.
- Top with two scoops of Peppermint Stick Ice Cream.
- Finish off your sundae with extra hot fudge whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.
Flavors Featured:
- Peppermint Stick Ice Cream: Awaken your inner kid-in-a-candy-store with our classic holiday ice cream confection. Bejeweled with bits of peppermint candy and flavored with peppermint oil. It makes everyday worth celebrating, not just the holidays.
- Eggnog Ice Cream: A creamy blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, egg, with just a hint of rum. Cozy up next to the fire and enjoy a pint!
- Cinnamon: A unique blend of sweet cream and cinnamon spice is a frozen winter celebration! It will pair well with any of your favorite holiday desserts!
