How to make Graeter’s Noel Sundae

December 1, 2019 at 8:29 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 8:29 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christmas is right around the corner and Graeter’s Ice Cream has created a Noel Sundae. It features one of their seasonal flavors, Peppermint Stick along with hot fudge and crushed peppermint candy.

Noel Sundae Ingredients:

  • Chocolate brownie (store bought or homemade!)
  • 1 Pint of Graeter’s Peppermint Stick Ice Cream
  • Whipped cream
  • Hot fudge
  • Crushed peppermint candy
  • Dessert bowls

Directions:

  • Place the chocolate brownie in a dessert bowl. Pour a ½ ladle of hot fudge into the center of the cake.
  • Top with two scoops of Peppermint Stick Ice Cream.
  • Finish off your sundae with extra hot fudge whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.

Flavors Featured:

  • Peppermint Stick Ice Cream: Awaken your inner kid-in-a-candy-store with our classic holiday ice cream confection. Bejeweled with bits of peppermint candy and flavored with peppermint oil. It makes everyday worth celebrating, not just the holidays.
  • Eggnog Ice Cream: A creamy blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, egg, with just a hint of rum. Cozy up next to the fire and enjoy a pint!
  • Cinnamon: A unique blend of sweet cream and cinnamon spice is a frozen winter celebration! It will pair well with any of your favorite holiday desserts!

