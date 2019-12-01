A rather chilly start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As our weekend weather system moves eastward, we are left with a colder air mass and a little bit of light rain for Sunday evening.
Overnight the light rain will change to a light rain/snow mix or a few snow showers by Monday morning. Any lingering light snow showers may leave a quick covering on grassy surfaces before ending. They should pose no problem for the morning commute.
Temps Monday morning will fall into the low to mid 30’s, and by Monday afternoon we will only manage a high temp near 40 degrees under cloudy skies. That’s 7 degrees below normal, so it will be a rather chilly afternoon.
Tuesday doesn’t look much better either. Expect cloudy skies and a high (still below normal) in the low 40′s.
Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with high temps rising into the upper 40′s for Thursday.
A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast for Friday.
Right now, Saturday looks dry, but there is another chance of rain next Sunday.
