17-year-old charged after 17-year-old boy shot dead in the face in Elyria garage

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One 17-year-old is behind bars after another 17-year-old was shot dead in the face on Sunday morning.
Police said officers were called to the 110 block of Furnace Street for a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the face at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found the teen in an unattached garage and began to perform life saving measures, according to the report.
Despite their efforts, medical personal declared the teen dead on scene, according to police.
Elyria Police stated his identity will not be released until his family is notified.
The report stated Elyria Police Detectives and personnel from the Lorain County Coroners Office were called to the scene to collect evidence.
According to police, multiple people from the scene were brought to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.
Police said a 17-year-old located on scene was charged with tampering with evidence with a gun specification.
Additional charges against this teen may be pressed as the investigation continues, according to police.
Police said the teen was taken to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home where he will be held pending a hearing in juvenile court.
