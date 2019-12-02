Homicide investigators called to Bond Hill shooting

BOND HILL (FOX19) - Homicide investigators are being called to respond to a shooting in Bond Hill Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 5100 block of Grafton Avenue about 5:15 a.m.
One person was reported to be in custody in front of the home shortly after.
Minutes later, police said one shooting victim was found at the scene.
That person’s condition has not been released, police said.
Officers spent several minutes going through the home.
Grafton Avenue is shut down in the area at Dale Road until further notice.
