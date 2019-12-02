Cincinnati Zoo’s baby giraffe has a name

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The week-old baby giraffe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be called Theo.
The male calf, born on Nov. 23 to 8-year-old mom Cece, is healthy and very brave, already wandering away from mom to thoroughly explore his surroundings and keepers, the zoo said.
“We picked the name Theo because it means divine gift. He was the gift that our team needed following the death of the calf’s dad a week before he arrived” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals.
Theo is the 17th giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889, when the first giraffe calf to be born in any zoo in the Western Hemisphere arrived.
He joins Cece, 6-month old Fenn, his mom Tessa, and 3-year-old Zoey in the Giraffe Ridge herd.
