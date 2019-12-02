Cloudy and clammy and chilly ... Oh! my

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The flurries and sprinkles found in numerous locations this evening will come to an end before midnight but the clouds will stay with us.
The slow moving weather system that brought the cloudy, clammy, chilly weather to the Fox19 Now viewing area is not moving any faster as it enters old age and as a result the “3-Cs” will continue tonight and tomorrow. A weak front will help move the slow system along tomorrow evening. That front may cause a few flakes or sprinkles tomorrow evening but overnight into Wednesday the sky will clear.
Dry and cool to chilly weather will continue through the weekend and the next precipitation maker will arrive Monday. It looks mild and wet for Monday but early Tuesday as colder air arrives the precipitation will end as a rain/snow mix or some light, wet snow.
