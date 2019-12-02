1 injured in explosion, collapse at Middletown building, officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown City officials say a building collapsed after an explosion Monday afternoon.
The city official confirmed the report just before 12 p.m. Monday.
The reported collapse and explosion happened in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown.
City officials say one person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
The Journal-News says police on the scene reported a smell of natural gas in the area. They say this is according to emergency dispatch traffic.
A spokesperson for the city says authorities are still working to ensure everyone is accounted for and gas has been turned off in the area. Currently, there is no one missing they are aware of.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.