1 injured in explosion, collapse at Middletown building, officials say

1 injured in explosion, collapse at Middletown building, officials say
Middletown city officials say reported collapse and explosion happened in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Sarah Hager | December 2, 2019 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 12:55 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown City officials say a building collapsed after an explosion Monday afternoon.

The city official confirmed the report just before 12 p.m. Monday.

The reported collapse and explosion happened in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown.

City officials say one person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Middletown city officials say reported collapse and explosion happened in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue.
Middletown city officials say reported collapse and explosion happened in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue. (Source: FOX19 NOW)

The Journal-News says police on the scene reported a smell of natural gas in the area. They say this is according to emergency dispatch traffic.

A spokesperson for the city says authorities are still working to ensure everyone is accounted for and gas has been turned off in the area. Currently, there is no one missing they are aware of.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.