Fan spent 57 nights on roof of Indiana restaurant until Bengals won

MILAN, Ind. (FOX19) - A Bengals fan who made a pact to sleep on the roof of his restaurant until Cincinnati won this season can finally sleep in his own bed.
In the 12th game of the season, the Bengals got their first win by beating the New York Jets 22-6.
That means Jeff Lanham can come down from the roof of Hog Rock Cafe, the restaurant he owns in Milian, Indiana.
Lanham slept in a well-furnished tent on the roof for 57 nights. On Sunday, Dec. 1, he’ll sleep in his own bed.
Lanham said in the wake of Cincinnati’s victory, he’s glad it’s over.
“I was stuck," Lanham said. "Just glad I won’t be there all season.”
Jeff said a bet sparked the idea to sleep on the roof until the Bengals had a single win in the 2019-20 season.
“I said some stuff and they held me up to my word, and I held up my end of the deal,” Lanham said.
Lanham credits a lot of the reason he stayed up there for so long to his wife.
“Bringing me meals, my laundry, I mean, everything," he said. "I didn’t do anything.”
Lanham’s family brought Thanksgiving dinner to him and he said he was with his friends “in spirit” at the game on Sunday.
“We had cardboard cutout Jeff with us,” Corky Houseworth said.
Lanham said he had thought about giving up.
“There were times I really wanted to come down," he said. "But my buddies would never let me live it down if I came down.”
He did come down once: He attended a benefit for a local baby girl born with spina bifida.
“I think it’s pretty crazy, but we’re happy he raised money for a good cause, though ... and its just brought a little attention to this small town I guess,” Taylor Adams said.
