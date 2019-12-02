Former CovCath student to appear in adult court on charges of rape, sexual abuse

COVINGTON (FOX19) - A former Covington Catholic High School student being tried as an adult on charges of raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others is expected to appear in a northern Kentucky courtroom Monday.
Joseph Eubank, 17, is due in Kenton County District Court for a 1:30 p.m. arraignment, court records show.
The allegations span about two years when Eubank, was 14-to 16-years-old, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
If convicted on all charges, the former basketball player faces up to 35 years in prison, Sanders has said.
Eubank was first arrested in May.
