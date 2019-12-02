'I’d wear it again’: Freddie Kitchens says ‘Pittsburgh started it’ T-shirt didn’t cause the Browns loss

'I’d wear it again’: Freddie Kitchens says ‘Pittsburgh started it’ T-shirt didn’t cause the Browns loss
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 20-13. (AP Photo/Don Wright) (Source: Don Wright)
By Randy Buffington | December 2, 2019 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 7:57 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns season went up in flames Sunday afternoon, after a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns are now 5-7, they could potentially make the playoffs if they win-out but the chances are slim to none.

Some skeptics blamed the loss on Freddie Kitchens who was seen wearing a 'Pittsburgh started it’ T-shirt ahead of Sunday’s rematch.

The T-shirt is in reference to the Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph brawl that took place two weeks ago at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kitchens addressed media members after the game and said the noise surrounding the T-shirt is just noise.

The T-shirt didn’t cause us to give up 40-yard passes

I wore a T-shirt. I wore a jacket with it. My daughters want me to wear the shirt, and I’d wear it again."
Freddie Kitchens

Steelers’ Left Guard Ramon Foster commented on the coach’s attire following the game:

The offensive lineman admitted seeing the T-shirt added fuel to the fire.

Fans in Pittsburgh responded with shirts of their own:

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.