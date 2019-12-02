Injuries reported in Warren County I-75 crash; northbound lanes closed

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of I-75 near Franklin Sunday night.
The Ohio State Patrol confirms I-75 northbound between SR-73 and SR-123 have been closed due to a crash involving several vehicles, including a semi-truck.
Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m.
Injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how many and what the extent of those injuries were.
