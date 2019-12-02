NB I-75 reopens after series of crashes overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again after a series of crashes overnight, including a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Cincinnati police.
The highway was shut down for nearly two hours since the accident was reported near Paddock Road about 2 a.m.
The accident was the latest in a string of crashes on northbound I-75 late Sunday and early Monday.
The first was reported on the highway in St. Bernard about 11 p.m., police said.
A second occurred in the city of Cincinnati near the Towne Street exit.
No injuries were reported, but the highway remains slick from rain mixed with normal oil deposits on the road, according to police.
They caution motorists to take it easy as they head out this morning and allow themselves some extra time.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.