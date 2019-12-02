Much colder to start the new work week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we start a new work week, most of the week looks more dry than wet, however we do start your Monday with a light mix. A few light showers mixed with snow will linger into the first part of your Monday. Roads generally wet with the possibility of a dusty accumulation on some grassy surfaces.
Temps Monday morning will fall into the low to mid 30’s, and by Monday afternoon we will only manage a high temp near 40 degrees under cloudy skies. We stay cold the next few days with highs in the low 40s on Tuesday.
Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with high temps rising into the upper 40′s for Thursday.
A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast for Friday.
