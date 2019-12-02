Report: Reds to sign Mike Moustakas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds are signing All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas to a four-year contract, according to ESPN.
A natural third baseman, Moustakas is expected to play second base for the Reds and provide a productive bat in the middle of the line-up. He started 40 games for the Brewers at second base in 2019.
Moustakas hit 35 home runs last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and drove in 87 runs.
The deal is worth a reported $64 million for the three-time All-Star.
