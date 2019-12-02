Trial to begin for Pike County grandmother accused of covering up Rhoden family murders

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - The trial is expected to begin at 1 p .m. Monday for the Pike County grandmother accused of helping to cover up the execution-style killings of eight members of the same family in rural southern Ohio.
Rita Newcomb, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice, perjury and three counts of forgery. She is accused of lying to a grand jury and forging custody documents, court records show.
The trial has been postponed several times in the past year, most recently last month.
Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner who, long with husband, George “Billy” Wagner III and the couple’s sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, is charged with aggravated murder in the 2016 slayings.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Gov. Mike DeWine said last year the custody of the couple’s daughter, Sophia, who is now 6, was a factor in the massacre.
In addition to Newcomb, George “Billy" Wagner’s mother, Fredericka Wagner, 76, also was accused of perjury and obstruction of justice in the massacre.
The judge has dismissed the case, and Fredericka Wagner has maintained her innocence.
However, investigators returned to Fredericka Wagner’s Flying W Farms last month and spent four days searching her 2,000-acre property, including at least one pond.
According to state investigators, the search warrant involves the Rhoden family murder case. Beyond that, authorities have been mum and not said what, if anything, they found.
