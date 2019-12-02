Wintry mix for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our first day back to work from the long holiday weekend is starting off with a light wintry mix of rain and snow.
The mix is expected to start falling at any point as temperatures fall into the mid-to-low 30s.
Roads are still wet from rain Sunday.
Watch out for some slick spots and dusty accumulation of snow on grassy surfaces.
Later, it will be a chilly day under cloudy skies with the daytime high struggling to reach the upper 30s.
We’ll stay in the upper 30s Tuesday amid decreasing clouds before the sun returns on Wednesday.
Temperatures will climb into the 40s and stay there the rest of the week.
A slight chance of rain is expected to return to the forecast by Friday.
