2 arrested after maintenance man, residents try to rid building of ‘known drug dealers,’ officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were arrested after a SWAT situation in Roselawn Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the 7000 block of Glen Meadow Lane at an apartment building around 11 a.m.
Police said the residents of the building and a maintenance worker were trying to rid the residence of known drug dealers that had taken over the common area to conduct drug business.
The drug dealers had even changed the locks on the building, according to police.
The maintenance worker called Cincinnati police and one of the dealers was arrested, but another remained inside the building and was believed to be armed.
SWAT was then called in to remove him from the building.
Police said he came out after about an hour and charged him with weapons violations.
The suspects names have not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.