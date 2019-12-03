Bond Hill man charged with killing father attacked him twice before: court docs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of gunning down his own father inside their Bond Hill home is set to face a judge Tuesday.
Brandon Evegan-Matthews, 28, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of murder and felonious assault.
Cincinnati police took him into custody shortly before 5:30 a.m. when they were called to his home in the 5100 block of Grafton Avenue.
Police received a report a man was shot several times, including in the back of the head.
Evegan-Matthews “shot the victim multiple times with a firearm causing his death,” detectives wrote in a criminal complaint. He was arrested based on an investigation, evidence and interviews.
This is not the first time Evegan-Matthews has been accused of attacking his father in their Grafton Avenue home, court records show. He has been arrested twice before, on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
According to a March 2014 police sworn statement, Evegan-Matthews argued with his father and then cut him with a pair of scissors on both hands, his forehead and back of his head.
A temporary protection order was issued against Evegan-Matthews, ordering him to stay away from his father, court records state. But the case was “ignored" and the protection order was cancelled just a few days later.
In July 2015, police wrote in another affidavit Evegan-Matthews hit his father in the head with a cooking pan.
A judge issued another temporary protection order against the son, but that also was cancelled, and the domestic violence charge was dismissed about two months later, court records state.
