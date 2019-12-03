Cloudy and below normal for your Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Don’t expect much change for your Tuesday as temperatures will only reach near 40 with mostly cloudy skies. Minus a few scattered light showers we stay mainly dry for the next several days. We will see more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures return back to the mid 40s.
The weekend will start out dry near 50 but then changes on the way. Our next big weather maker will be a front coming in late Sunday into early next week that will start out as rain and end with some snow by Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.